Yoga Food Logo Concept

Yoga Food Logo Concept medical aesthetic clinic
Natural Yogic Foods is a historically-inspired experience of diverse regions in India, specially West and South Indian food and culture. Offering a traditional 3-tiered Tiffin meal-delivery service of organic, seasonal and locally-sourced ingredients.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
