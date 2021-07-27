Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Angelika Paterak
Boldare

🥦 Organic food store - concept

Angelika Paterak for Boldare
🥦 Organic food store - concept healthy food healthy app web design concept food store ecommerce ecommerce app web app ecology eco food eco natural food organic food organic vegetables illustration ui design
Hello 👋

Blink blink to all eco, healthy, organic food lovers 😉

Organic 🥦 is a eCommerce platform with highest quality, natural products coming directly from reliable Polish and foreign suppliers. If you already fell in love with our sweet broccoli hero, stay tuned for more screens!

----

Oh, and did I mention joining the development team? We are currently looking for Product Designers in Boldare team. Get in touch! 🤝

