Redlio Designs

Alluring School Accessories Concept

Alluring School Accessories Concept
Alluring School Accessories Concept

Free Alluring School Accessories App UI created as a internal in-house project at Redlio Designs to learn new trends. We would love to contribute this source file to designers. The source file comes with Figma (.fig) with all separate layers.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Please Like, Share, and Comment!

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/alluring-school-accessories-concept

Thank you!
Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company ⭝
