Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amirbaqian
Acedesign

Inputs Component | Dark Part 🌒🔥

Amirbaqian
Acedesign
Amirbaqian for Acedesign
Hire Us
  • Save
Inputs Component | Dark Part 🌒🔥 mobile deisgn app minimal input navigation menu dropdown checkbox tabs input box components fields design system dark dashboard buttons cards kit ui
Download color palette

Hey 👋 , today I released a new version of Dark Components. The pages and other components of the project will be shared with you once the main project is finished. I used modern colors and design in it.
After my project is launched, I will share it All pages and components with you.
If you have an idea for improvement / suggestion, etc., please share it with me in the comments.
I hope you have a great day. ❤️

Here are the icons I used in my design that you can download: iconsax.io

If you like it, press the "L" button. ❤️

Follow Me on instagram:
My Instagram Page

We are available for new design project :
📩 Work With Us: Aceagency.design@gmail.com

Follow Aceagency:
Instagram | Behance  | Twitter | UI8

292727933a7d9413aa1232dac2d44624
Rebound of
Inputs Component | Light Part 😃🔥
By Amirbaqian
Acedesign
Acedesign
♠︎ We can Ace your business designs.
Hire Us

More by Acedesign

View profile
    • Like