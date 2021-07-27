Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rajesh Velan

Fund Management System

Rajesh Velan
Rajesh Velan
  • Save
Fund Management System user interface design user experiance dashboard uiux adobe xd adobe illustrator interaction design aesthetic visual design flat colors
Download color palette

Hi World,

I want to share my latest design about Fund Investor, How about you?

Checkout FullDesign
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124214707/Fund-Management-System

Fund Management System
Created Version 1 & 2 for the Fund Investor(End User) based on the requirements with existing web pages. It is like a Revamp concept.

Share your Thoughts and Comments,
Thank you.

Rajesh Velan
Rajesh Velan

More by Rajesh Velan

View profile
    • Like