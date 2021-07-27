Risk Analysis Dashboard Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
We are super excited to share our risk management dashboard to better identify, monitor and manage risk efficiently.
Here we have presented key numbers, charts and content in a straightforward manner so users can navigate easily. We highlighted important information like risk level and risk trend in intuitive graphs that help users to read the data at first glance.
The dashboard uses a very clear layout, a deep blue color scheme with white background which creates a visually attractive dashboard design.
Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator
