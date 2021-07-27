Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs

Green Apple Card Concept

Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs
Mayursinh Jadeja for Redlio Designs
Hire Us
  • Save
Green Apple Card Concept figma adobe designer developer backend fronend web designs web page logo redliodesings redlio web development website contact web freebie free app desing apple fruits
Download color palette

Green Apple Card Concept

Free Green Apple Card UI created as a internal in-house project at Redlio Designs to learn new trends. We would love to contribute this source file to designers. The source file comes with Figma (.fig) with all separate layers.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Please Like, Share, and Comment!

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/green-apple-card-concept

Thank you!
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs.

Redlio Designs
Redlio Designs
Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company ⭝
Hire Us

More by Redlio Designs

View profile
    • Like