Travel Agency - Web Exploration

Travel Agency - Web Exploration landing page travel app adventure tourism uiux simple web design travel agency
Hello Dribbblers!
The website that I created is a travel agency, Pesona Travel is a web-based service that has a function to make it easier for you travel lovers to be able to take vacations to take tours in many countries.

Hope you guys like it. Feel free to give me some feedback. thank you
------------------------
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
