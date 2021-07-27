Goldengate - Invest in with valuable metals

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For the last months, at Futured we were working with Goldengate on their brand new app for investing invaluable metals like Gold, Silver or Platina. App has 2 sides. Consumer side and employee side.
Futured.app • Instagram • Facebook • LinkedIn • Twitter
We’re available for new projects! your@futured.app