Adam Kozel
Futured

Goldengate - Invest in with valuable metals

Adam Kozel
Futured
Adam Kozel for Futured
Hire Us
  • Save
Goldengate - Invest in with valuable metals investing app investing gold app silver gold trading app trading octane renderer octane c4d cinema 4d 3d branding ios app design ux clean ui
Download color palette

For the last months, at Futured we were working with Goldengate on their brand new app for investing invaluable metals like Gold, Silver or Platina. App has 2 sides. Consumer side and employee side.

Futured.app • Instagram • Facebook • LinkedIn • Twitter

We’re available for new projects! your@futured.app

Futured
Futured
We are the mobile business builders
Hire Us

More by Futured

View profile
    • Like