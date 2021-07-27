Yurii Funkendorf
Cre8 Team

Oranpo. Dozens of gifts in your mobile app

Yurii Funkendorf
Cre8 Team
Yurii Funkendorf for Cre8 Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Oranpo. Dozens of gifts in your mobile app filters navigation account blue splash mobile cards ios app ux design ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

💵 The main advantage of Oranpo is that each participant has a choice of how to get tickets - by watching sponsored ads, or buying tickets for cash. At the same time, in case of loss, your cash will be returned to the application and can be exchanged for Amazon, Wallmart, Target gift cards

🤝 Thus, none of the users of this mobile application runs the risk of being deceived or losing all their savings. Refunds of spent cash in the form of gift cards, subject to the possibility of receiving a reward, is a fair deal.

❤️ Press L if you enjoy this project! We will appreciate any kind of feedback!

📮 We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@cre8.team

Instagram | Facebook

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Cre8 Team
Cre8 Team
We know how to create an effective interface👌
Hire Us

More by Cre8 Team

View profile
    • Like