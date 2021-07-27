Nikita Chaudhary

Invoice Successfully Saved Page

Nikita Chaudhary
Nikita Chaudhary
  • Save
Invoice Successfully Saved Page web design invoice ui form invoice form
Download color palette

It was the UI Design challenge given by the company where I had applied for the job of a UI Designer. I was asked to design an invoice form which needed to be filled by the seller after which he can send the final invoice bill to the customer.

Click the link for prototype of the form:

https://www.figma.com/proto/IH2hQLzQG2wK444FN8wGhR/Invoice-Form-UI?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=73%3A14&viewport=112%2C41%2C0.03125&scaling=contain&starting-point-node-id=73%3A14

Checkout my Instagram page to see more pages of this design.

https://www.instagram.com/uxui_with_nikita/

Read my UX case studies on my medium account:

https://nikita-design.medium.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Nikita Chaudhary
Nikita Chaudhary

More by Nikita Chaudhary

View profile
    • Like