Invoice Successfully Saved Page

It was the UI Design challenge given by the company where I had applied for the job of a UI Designer. I was asked to design an invoice form which needed to be filled by the seller after which he can send the final invoice bill to the customer.

Click the link for prototype of the form:

https://www.figma.com/proto/IH2hQLzQG2wK444FN8wGhR/Invoice-Form-UI?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=73%3A14&viewport=112%2C41%2C0.03125&scaling=contain&starting-point-node-id=73%3A14

