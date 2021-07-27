Invoice Successfully Saved Page

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
It was the UI Design challenge given by the company where I had applied for the job of a UI Designer. I was asked to design an invoice form which needed to be filled by the seller after which he can send the final invoice bill to the customer.
Click the link for prototype of the form:
https://www.figma.com/proto/IH2hQLzQG2wK444FN8wGhR/Invoice-Form-UI?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=73%3A14&viewport=112%2C41%2C0.03125&scaling=contain&starting-point-node-id=73%3A14
Checkout my Instagram page to see more pages of this design.
https://www.instagram.com/uxui_with_nikita/
Read my UX case studies on my medium account:
https://nikita-design.medium.com/