Sumit Choudhary
Nickelfox

Let's talk - Dating website landing page

Sumit Choudhary
Nickelfox
Sumit Choudhary for Nickelfox
Let's talk - Dating website landing page vector mockup graphic design hero page app typography fresh clean landing page website dating branding ux ui logo minimal art exploration color design
Hello Dribbblers 🔥
Let’s Talk is exploration for a landing page for a dating site. I’ve design hero section for the dating site landing page.
Please share your valuable feedbacks and if you like what you see, don't forget press L & F and also follow me for some good stuffs.

Nickelfox
Nickelfox
Empowering Ideas. We Design, Develop & Deliver!!!
