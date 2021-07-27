Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jordan Frisay Himawan

odankicks.co - Sneakers eCommerce

Jordan Frisay Himawan
Jordan Frisay Himawan
  • Save
odankicks.co - Sneakers eCommerce concept shoes sneakers ecommerce branding landingpage design web ux ui
Download color palette

Hi all! This is my exploration concept of a sneakers eCommerce.
Happy to read your feedbacks. Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Jordan Frisay Himawan
Jordan Frisay Himawan

More by Jordan Frisay Himawan

View profile
    • Like