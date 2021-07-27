Airpury | Home Appliance

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Here is a Brand Identity project for a hi-tech home appliance company name Airpury. The project is focused on one of their prominent air purifier product.
The vision of this project was to give their branding a fresh look and an edge over their competitors.
Business Name: Airpury
Niche: Eco-friendly
Sub-niche: Home Appliance
Value provided: Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Marketing Content