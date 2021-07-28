Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DV CBD Oil Packaging

DV CBD Oil Packaging logo cbd oil hemp oil dropper label packaging cannabis branding hemp label organic packaging cbd
We created a truly unique packaging that stays in harmony with the logo design, giving the feel of a premium and organic CBD oil that gives what it stands for: transparency in terms of ingredients and a high quality product that makes your everyday life perfectly balanced.

You can find the full project HERE

Got a project in mind? office@onefoxdesign.com

