Food Ninja by Pixel True

Food Ninja is a food delivery app thoughtfully developed and created by Pixel True. This UI kit is designed to help every designer deliver their projects faster by using these pre-editable screens.
With 88 screens in total including light and dark themes. Take your project to the next level - download this FREE UI kit now. https://www.pixeltrue.com/free-ui-kits/food-delivery-ui-kit
