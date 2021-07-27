Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Urup

Urup ui illustration future button curve company corporate design logo branding
Urup Kaffe & Creative hub is a coffee shop with creatuve activity in there. I made a logogram and logotype for this brand. Urup the word "flame" may refer to the nature of fire. I made a logo design with combine oil lamp, fire, and circle.

Tell me how do you think? Hope you'll like it!

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
