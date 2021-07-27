🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Urup Kaffe & Creative hub is a coffee shop with creatuve activity in there. I made a logogram and logotype for this brand. Urup the word "flame" may refer to the nature of fire. I made a logo design with combine oil lamp, fire, and circle.
Tell me how do you think? Hope you'll like it!
♥️
Thanks n see ya 👋