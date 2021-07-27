Elena Comte

Ice Cream Cones - Cute Gouache Illustration summer treat gouache painting painting dessert kids illustration childrens illustration illustration gelato gelato ice cream frozen dessert frozen yoghurt frozen yogurt strawberry ice cream chocolate ice cream isje ice cream illustration ice cream cone ice cream
Cute hand drawn illustration of ice cream cones in warm pink, red and brown colors. Vanilla ice cream, strawberry ice cream with sprinkles, cherry ice cream with chocolate, cone with a flower, ice cream cone with 3 scoops of ice cream, chocolate, vanilla and strawberry and sundae with cherries illustration. Beautiful gouache texture on watercolor paper.

