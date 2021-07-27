🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Tried this animal silhouette in adobe illustrator. Please leave your comment let me know how is it? This is inspired by the most talented @tutvid on the youtube.
P.S - I'm open to work!
Shoot me an email with your requirement at - simranp1797@gmail.com and let's connect.