Simran Puri

Animal Silhouette

Simran Puri
Simran Puri
  • Save
Animal Silhouette vector ill ui graphic design adobe illustrator illustration
Download color palette

Tried this animal silhouette in adobe illustrator. Please leave your comment let me know how is it? This is inspired by the most talented @tutvid on the youtube.
P.S - I'm open to work!
Shoot me an email with your requirement at - simranp1797@gmail.com and let's connect.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Simran Puri
Simran Puri

More by Simran Puri

View profile
    • Like