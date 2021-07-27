Sprocket Android Sale Item Assistant Buy Button

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I need to make it more clear to customers how to buy the bicycle theyre looking at so I turned an app-wide "Sell" button into a "Buy" button when viewing something that can be bought. Since theres no way to actually buy in-app the interface turns into a sort of call screen to contact the seller. More option reverts to old UX if you want to use the assistant to sell something ( which is how we make money )
What do you think about this? I really need your feedback before I spend money building this if you've stopped and read this far :)
If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".
Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB