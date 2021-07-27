Sprocket Android Sale Item Assistant Buy Button

I need to make it more clear to customers how to buy the bicycle theyre looking at so I turned an app-wide "Sell" button into a "Buy" button when viewing something that can be bought. Since theres no way to actually buy in-app the interface turns into a sort of call screen to contact the seller. More option reverts to old UX if you want to use the assistant to sell something ( which is how we make money )

What do you think about this? I really need your feedback before I spend money building this if you've stopped and read this far :)

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android

Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB