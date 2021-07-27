Sprocket Android Sale Item Assistant Buy Button

7
Retrograhic

Retrograhic
7 for Retrograhic
email call text fab assistant contact sell buy bicycle bike green material sprocket android
I need to make it more clear to customers how to buy the bicycle theyre looking at so I turned an app-wide "Sell" button into a "Buy" button when viewing something that can be bought. Since theres no way to actually buy in-app the interface turns into a sort of call screen to contact the seller. More option reverts to old UX if you want to use the assistant to sell something ( which is how we make money )

What do you think about this? I really need your feedback before I spend money building this if you've stopped and read this far :)

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

Rebound of
Sprocket Assistant 2020
By 7
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Retrograhic
Retrograhic
We make a bicycle marketplace

