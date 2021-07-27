Job Finder App Design - Job Search App

Hey Creatives! 😍

Today, I am excited to share with you Job Finder App. Job seekers can easily find recruiters and their wanted job applicants. This app includes features like job boards, staffing firms, and company career pages.

We tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

Tools: Adobe Photoshop, Figma

We hope you guys like it. Would you mind letting me know your thought on it? Your comments and gratitude are welcome.❤️

🛸We're available & excited about your projects!

⚡️Let's talk: biz@multiqos.com Or 𝗦𝗸𝘆𝗽𝗲: biz.multiqos

Let's connect:

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Dribbble | Behance