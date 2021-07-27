Purrweb UI

Food Ingredients Delivery App

Food Ingredients Delivery App
Hello, guys!

This is our new shot — a service to supply products to enterprises. In this app users can negotiate with vendors and buy products in few clicks 🛒

There is a three screens on the shot:

Splash screen to start use app 🚀
Chat for negotiations 👥
Here the users can discuss the details with suppliers.
Full description of the item, tangerines in this case 🍊

We picked the dark green as a main color to make an association with something super natural and organic ❇️

In this app the user can easily and quickly organize the purchase of goods 🔜

Created by Anastasia Miklashevich

