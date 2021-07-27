Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs

Covid-19 Health Care Concept

Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs
Mayursinh Jadeja for Redlio Designs
Hire Us
  • Save
Covid-19 Health Care Concept adobe figma development company developers back end front end agency company contact redliodesings visit download now freebie free redlio mask doctors hospital covid19 covid
Download color palette

Covid-19 Health Care Concept

Free Covid 19 Health Care UI created as a internal in-house project at Redlio Designs to learn new trends. We would love to contribute this source file to designers. The source file comes with Figma (.fig) with all separate layers.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Please Like, Share, and Comment!

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/covid-19-health-care-concept

Thank you!
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs.

Redlio Designs
Redlio Designs
Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company ⭝
Hire Us

More by Redlio Designs

View profile
    • Like