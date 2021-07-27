Anatoliy
Spring Art

NFT Landing Page Website

Anatoliy
Spring Art
Anatoliy for Spring Art
Hire Us
  • Save
NFT Landing Page Website animation homepage wallet exchange crypto wallet crypto website landing finance blockchain ux ui cryptocurrency landing page gradient nft art nft crypto token modern neon
NFT Landing Page Website animation homepage wallet exchange crypto wallet crypto website landing finance blockchain ux ui cryptocurrency landing page gradient nft art nft crypto token modern neon
NFT Landing Page Website animation homepage wallet exchange crypto wallet crypto website landing finance blockchain ux ui cryptocurrency landing page gradient nft art nft crypto token modern neon
NFT Landing Page Website animation homepage wallet exchange crypto wallet crypto website landing finance blockchain ux ui cryptocurrency landing page gradient nft art nft crypto token modern neon
Download color palette
  1. Digital Animation 2400х1800.mp4
  2. 1.jpg
  3. 2.jpg
  4. 56320143.jpg
  5. 56320144.jpg

Have a project idea? I are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net,
Behance | Instagram | Telegram | Linkedin

Hey guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.

I will show you my work on the concept for the NFT project. I wanted to make it bright, toxic and with cool animation. Do you think I did it?
It's just a concept, but if you want to use it for your project contact me, we can discuss it.

Thanx for watching
Your likes❤ and comments are really helps me

Spring Art
Spring Art
Crypto & Finance art studio. We are open for cooperation.
Hire Us

More by Spring Art

View profile
    • Like