NFT Landing Page Website

Have a project idea? I are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net,
Behance | Instagram | Telegram | Linkedin
Hey guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.
I will show you my work on the concept for the NFT project. I wanted to make it bright, toxic and with cool animation. Do you think I did it?
It's just a concept, but if you want to use it for your project contact me, we can discuss it.
Thanx for watching
Your likes❤ and comments are really helps me