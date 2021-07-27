Mayursinh Jadeja
Retro Car Resell Concept illustration design figma development company development agency back end front end redliodesings redlio website web visit contact download freebie free designs love cars retro
Retro Car Resell Concept

Free Retro Car Resell Card UI created as a internal in-house project at Redlio Designs to learn new trends. We would love to contribute this source file to designers. The source file comes with Figma (.fig) with all separate layers.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/retro-car-resell-concept

