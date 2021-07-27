Marvel Heroes App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I love Marvel a lot, so here is another Marvel-themed app shot! This time, it's the "app" version of the website they have. What do you think? Will you download this app if it's real?
If you respect this design attempt, please do so by pressing 'F' :)
Website mentioned: marvel.com
Reach me on:
- Instagram: @tanianael
- Email: tanianatalnael@outlook.com