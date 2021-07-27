Tyler Hunt

Freddy Peralta | Sports Card Design

Freddy Peralta | Sports Card Design print design sports card mlb freddy peralta brewers milwaukee brewers baseball design baseball sports sports design product design concept photoshop design mockup
It's always nice that even after the long and rough days at work, I can take some solace knowing I still have the desire to create something that is a bit more of a challenge to make. Freddy Peralta is is enjoying a breakout 2021 MLB season, and he has been a treat to watch develop into a frontline starting pitcher.

