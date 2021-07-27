Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs

Designs Chitra Art Concept

Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs
Mayursinh Jadeja for Redlio Designs
Hire Us
  • Save
Designs Chitra Art Concept happy helping designer company development company visit contact download agency company redliodesings redlio website web freebie free creative ideas development art drawing
Download color palette

Designs Chitra Art Concept

Free Chitra Art Card UI created as a internal in-house project at Redlio Designs to learn new trends. We would love to contribute this source file to designers. The source file comes with Figma (.fig) with all separate layers.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Please Like, Share, and Comment!

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/designs-chitra-art-concept

Thank you!
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs.

Redlio Designs
Redlio Designs
Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company ⭝
Hire Us

More by Redlio Designs

View profile
    • Like