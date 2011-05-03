Sebastien Gabriel

Video Player

Sebastien Gabriel
Sebastien Gabriel
  • Save
Video Player blackblueplayer video player element
Download color palette

A simple video player designed for a future tutorial. The .psd is available here -> http://kbsportfolio.com/2011/10/13/resource-for-designer-video-player/

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2011
Sebastien Gabriel
Sebastien Gabriel
Design at Google. Chrome, Chrome OS and Android.

More by Sebastien Gabriel

View profile
    • Like