E-commerce mobile app

E-commerce IOS app for clothing and jewelry brand called Julia Moore. The task was to create an app that focuses on people’s necessities and brings the user a simple experience. Design was delivered in a way Users can easily buy items and track their orders. They can also save favorite products for later review. Delivery, shipping and payment methods are designed in a most understandable and user-friendly way.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
