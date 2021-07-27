Bishal Mishra
Last Door

Landing Page - Trips (2019)

Bishal Mishra
Last Door
Bishal Mishra for Last Door
Hire Us
  • Save
Landing Page - Trips (2019) ui data logo illustration design dashboard chart typography navigation app
Landing Page - Trips (2019) ui data logo illustration design dashboard chart typography navigation app
Download color palette
  1. Travel Landing - Trip Page.png
  2. Travel Landing - Trip Page Full.png

Follow up with the Trip Details Page!

Hit ❤️ Like & follow if you guys like the shot!

🚀 https://bishal.cc | 😎 Instagram or 👨‍💻 Linkedin

Cbadefc6596bbd309703a60f1f0072dc
Rebound of
Landing Archive - Trekkers Paradise (2019)
By Bishal Mishra
View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Last Door
Last Door
Digital design and engineering partner.
Hire Us

More by Last Door

View profile
    • Like