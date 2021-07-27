The Grid: 3D Foundation

🧰 Tools used: Blender, Unity (all visual effects shown here were in real-time)

🎵 Currently listening to: Daft Punk - The Grid (Remixed by Crystal Method)

The Grid (definitely inspired by the song) has been created over the last few weeks during game development in search of a reusable, modular foundation for Unity projects. I think of it like graph paper -- a starting point in Unity for common projects. The Grid consists of:

- Camera Controller (Cinemachine)

- Vehicle Controller

- Character controller

- Physics presets and properties that are likely to be reused

- User Input Controller and sample outputs

- Third party tools, assets, and shaders to speed up development

- Project Structure: a logical folder structure and naming convention

- Github integration, of course

For this specific example, a Cybertruck model has been added to The Grid, along with a multi-camera system, lighting, and a wireframe shader with light emission. Additionally, an input controller is handling vehicle movement alongside the vehicle controller.

More info on View more info on Twitter