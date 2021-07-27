The Grid: 3D Foundation

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🧰 Tools used: Blender, Unity (all visual effects shown here were in real-time)
🎵 Currently listening to: Daft Punk - The Grid (Remixed by Crystal Method)
The Grid (definitely inspired by the song) has been created over the last few weeks during game development in search of a reusable, modular foundation for Unity projects. I think of it like graph paper -- a starting point in Unity for common projects. The Grid consists of:
- Camera Controller (Cinemachine)
- Vehicle Controller
- Character controller
- Physics presets and properties that are likely to be reused
- User Input Controller and sample outputs
- Third party tools, assets, and shaders to speed up development
- Project Structure: a logical folder structure and naming convention
- Github integration, of course
For this specific example, a Cybertruck model has been added to The Grid, along with a multi-camera system, lighting, and a wireframe shader with light emission. Additionally, an input controller is handling vehicle movement alongside the vehicle controller.
More info on View more info on Twitter