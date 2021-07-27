Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zach Spitulski ⚡️

The Grid: 3D Foundation

Zach Spitulski ⚡️
Zach Spitulski ⚡️
Hire Me
  • Save
The Grid: 3D Foundation truck light vehicle games gaming render art grid tesla cybertruck video motion graphics concept design game blender unity 3d
The Grid: 3D Foundation truck light vehicle games gaming render art grid tesla cybertruck video motion graphics concept design game blender unity 3d
The Grid: 3D Foundation truck light vehicle games gaming render art grid tesla cybertruck video motion graphics concept design game blender unity 3d
The Grid: 3D Foundation truck light vehicle games gaming render art grid tesla cybertruck video motion graphics concept design game blender unity 3d
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble-CT4.mp4
  2. Screen Shot 2021-07-26 at 6.51.26 PM.png
  3. Screen Shot 2021-07-26 at 7.32.31 PM.png
  4. Screen Shot 2021-07-26 at 7.42.16 PM.png
  5. Screen Shot 2021-07-26 at 8.10.52 PM.png

🧰 Tools used: Blender, Unity (all visual effects shown here were in real-time)
🎵 Currently listening to: Daft Punk - The Grid (Remixed by Crystal Method)

The Grid (definitely inspired by the song) has been created over the last few weeks during game development in search of a reusable, modular foundation for Unity projects. I think of it like graph paper -- a starting point in Unity for common projects. The Grid consists of:

- Camera Controller (Cinemachine)
- Vehicle Controller
- Character controller
- Physics presets and properties that are likely to be reused
- User Input Controller and sample outputs
- Third party tools, assets, and shaders to speed up development
- Project Structure: a logical folder structure and naming convention
- Github integration, of course

For this specific example, a Cybertruck model has been added to The Grid, along with a multi-camera system, lighting, and a wireframe shader with light emission. Additionally, an input controller is handling vehicle movement alongside the vehicle controller.

More info on View more info on Twitter

Zach Spitulski ⚡️
Zach Spitulski ⚡️
3D / UX / Interactive Design
Hire Me

More by Zach Spitulski ⚡️

View profile
    • Like