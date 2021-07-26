Amith Chalil

Weekly Warm-Up | Retro Logo for Retro Game Arcade

Weekly Warm-Up | Retro Logo for Retro Game Arcade
This is a logo I designed for a fictional retro game arcade.
(And this is my first time doing this stuff!)

Comment on my work and help me improve, and also maybe like this shot!😜

Design a logo for a retro video-game arcade.
