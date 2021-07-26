Her Leaf Logo Design

Her Leaf is a personalized, online brand that recommends CBD products for women who are looking for help with beauty, mental health, and pain relief.

I worked closely with their marketer and CEO to create the branding for HerLeaf, which includes the logo, illustrations, icons, the website design and its creation.

Her Leaf is an approachable brand that showcases its personal touch as well as the science and research that goes behind every product selections for their customers.