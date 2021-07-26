Mochamad Hakim
Moundaki Landing Page

Mochamad Hakim for Agensip UI UX Agency
Moundaki Landing Page travel graphic design mount climbing mountain hiking ui design header uiux animation interaction clean design webdesin website web ui landing page landingpage uidesign
  1. Final Shot Dribbble_1.mp4
  2. Moundaki.png
  3. Full.png

Hi, Dribbbles🏀

So this time I want to share an exploration of Moundaki Landing Page. Moundaki is a website that is used to find hiking destinations complete with all information. .

Thank you.

We are Agensip, a creative digital agency focusing on UI and UX stuff.

