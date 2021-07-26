Jefferson Flores

WaveDot - Logo

Jefferson Flores
Jefferson Flores
  • Save
WaveDot - Logo brand marks mark ui ux illustration vector typography minimal logo graphic design design branding
Download color palette

WaveDot, we are dedicated to making Samples for music producers generated by an artificial intelligence, for example, last week we released our first package of violin audios generated entirely by our artificial intelligence.
-

Jefferson Flores
Jefferson Flores

More by Jefferson Flores

View profile
    • Like