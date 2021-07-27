Saga Spectrum Colors

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is part of Saga financial technology company project. This week I try to generate color spectrum or color in color wheel in needs for projects related to making graphics, web, apps, or print.
My approach is to try to generate colors that beautiful and accessible. Accessible mean the colors should be meeting accessibility criteria such as minimum contrast ratio defined by WCAG. So, I decided to use Leonardo, because this tools generated color based on desired on contrast ratio.
As the function of the color spectrum is just to act as "color library", every color I generate not yet mapped to the function of each color. So, the next step is to map colors to be more semantic and functional. For example: When we need color for text or background of a button, designers will know what color they will choose.
Download the full list of colors on Figma