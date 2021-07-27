Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Saga Spectrum Colors

This is part of Saga financial technology company project. This week I try to generate color spectrum or color in color wheel in needs for projects related to making graphics, web, apps, or print.

My approach is to try to generate colors that beautiful and accessible. Accessible mean the colors should be meeting accessibility criteria such as minimum contrast ratio defined by WCAG. So, I decided to use Leonardo, because this tools generated color based on desired on contrast ratio.

As the function of the color spectrum is just to act as "color library", every color I generate not yet mapped to the function of each color. So, the next step is to map colors to be more semantic and functional. For example: When we need color for text or background of a button, designers will know what color they will choose.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
