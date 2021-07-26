James Bernaldez

Snip3down Streetwear Merch Design

merch design streetwear branding graphic design
As part of the Snip3down brand exercise, initially, the project was proposed to create a logo for future merch collection. I started making streetwear designs that caters to the demographic as well as not to stray away from the brand's language.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
