Exploration Section Hero - Smart Meals Restaurant

Hi guys!🤩
Today I made an exploration of the hero section with the theme of a food restaurant where this exploration sells several dining menus such as Burgers, Hoogiez Sandwiches, Hot Dogs and other fast food.
Let me know what do you think? in comment section 🤩
Dont Forget Follow me on my Instagram Designbyrefly
I hope you enjoy it bruh!
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow this Dribbble
