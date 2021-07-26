Refly Ilham Syabana

Exploration Section Hero - Smart Meals Restaurant

Hi guys!🤩

Today I made an exploration of the hero section with the theme of a food restaurant where this exploration sells several dining menus such as Burgers, Hoogiez Sandwiches, Hot Dogs and other fast food.

Let me know what do you think? in comment section 🤩

I hope you enjoy it bruh!

