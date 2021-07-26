Bet On - Football Betting Mobile UI Kit

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Bet On is a UI kit design for Figma. The kit includes 44 mobile screens in light mode and dark mode that can help you create your next betting project faster.
Types of screens included: onboarding, matches, teams, info, table, statistics, news, profile, wallet, cards management...
Font Use: IBM Plex Sans
* Images are not included and will be replace with placeholder