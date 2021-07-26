JacarandApothecary Labels

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Labels for all natural beauty products from JacarandApothecary. For this project, my friend modeestarteest from Instagram made some lovely pencil sketches that I converted into vector art and laid out as labels.