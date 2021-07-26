Hachi

NO

NO o n no record label fashion streetwear music design brand mark simple branding logo
1, 2 or 3?

Few variants of a logo I am working on, using the letters N and O for a audio and design brand.

Middle one looks a bit abstract, but its the direction I am liking at the moment...

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
