Canoe Full of Frogs

Canoe Full of Frogs

Available on amazon.com
My first Children's book "Canoe Full of Frogs"

Alex, Skip and Ben go out for a canoe trip on the Saco River in Maine. Using their imaginations they have a great time exploring and playing with frogs.
But watch out for that turtle...

available on Amazon.com

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
