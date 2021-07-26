Tsushima Character Concepts

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Character Concepts I illustrated for an upcoming Graphic Novel, "Tsushima" It's about the Russian Second Pacific Squadron during the Russo-Japanese War. All the cast are inspired by real historical figures.