Alex Cardona

Tsushima Character Concepts

Alex Cardona
Alex Cardona
Hire Me
  • Save
Tsushima Character Concepts tsushima comic art concept art illustration
Tsushima Character Concepts tsushima comic art concept art illustration
Download color palette
  1. TsushimaSizeChart.png
  2. TsushimaSizeChart2.png

Character Concepts I illustrated for an upcoming Graphic Novel, "Tsushima" It's about the Russian Second Pacific Squadron during the Russo-Japanese War. All the cast are inspired by real historical figures.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Alex Cardona
Alex Cardona
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Alex Cardona

View profile
    • Like