Daily UI 021: Home Monitoring Dashboard

Daily UI 021: Home Monitoring Dashboard weather landscape ui design dailyui graphic design temperature illustration dashboard home monitoring dashboard daily ui
Daily UI Challenge 021: Home Monitoring Dashboard
Got a bit lazy with this one, but I like the concept :) Illustrations are the new iOS backgrounds!

Press "L" to show some love 🥰 Any feedback is welcome!

