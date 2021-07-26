Devlin Diener

SubSync - Subscription Tracker

The subscription service model has taken the world by storm. Many companies are eager to create a service to generate a never-ending stream of income. While this has brought great innovation it has also come with a cost to consumers. Users desparately need a place where they can easily keep track of their subscription spending.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
