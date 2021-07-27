Jay Hafling

E-commerce Website

E-commerce Website store b2c buy now shop bathroom toilet bowl toilets landing page homepage webdesign ux ui web-design web design website web e-commerce ecommerce
Hello friends,

We had the greatest pleasure of partnering with Convenient Height on their amazing product – the tallest residential toilets that are beautifully designed and brighten seniors' everyday life.

Check the live website convenientheight.com
Thanks to Valerie for the amazing work on this project.

Best,
Jay

Senior UI/UX Designer, Creative Director
