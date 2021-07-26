Ambrose Soehn

Corporate white paper copywriting white paper infographic data visualization illustration graphic design
I designed this 20 page corporate white paper by first analyzing market research data in Excel, visualing it in Tableau and Illustrator, writing up all of the key findings in a digestible narrative format, and producing the final layout in InDesign.

