Brian Zeiders

Big Bad

Brian Zeiders
Brian Zeiders
Big Bad yellow pink screenprint gaming cyber robot ape kong graphic design vector character andculture identity logo design branding illustration
Big Bad yellow pink screenprint gaming cyber robot ape kong graphic design vector character andculture identity logo design branding illustration
  1. h12106_Mural.jpg
  2. Cyber Kong-01.png

Offsetting the 3 colors resulted in a kinetic glitchy vibe which fit in well with the gaming theme of this event.

Brian Zeiders
Brian Zeiders
Design + Direction

