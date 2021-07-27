Common Grace - Final 💊

Editorial Illustration for an article titled How Medicine Is a Means of Common Grace from Crossway Publishers. I like the illustration, but more than that I am ecstatic to work for a publisher I respect so much. Not only is the new and classic work they publish rock solid and making huge steps for the Kingdom of God, and not only did they create and publish my favorite modern translation of the Bible (ESV), but they are also undeniable leaders when it comes to beautiful presentation.

So, this feels pretty big for me.